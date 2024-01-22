52 stolen vehicles from Ontario worth $3.2 million recovered
52 vehicles have been recovered by York Regional Police. (YRP)
Published Monday, January 22, 2024 10:02AM EST
Investigators recovered 52 vehicles worth more than $3.2 million stolen from the Greater Toronto Area and southwestern Ontario.
The York Regional Police Auto Cargo Theft Unit announced on Monday that a prolific crime group was targeting high-end vehicles and planning to traffic them as far away as Azerbaijan and Georgia.
Eleven people have been charged with 96 criminal offences.
This is a breaking news story. More information to come.