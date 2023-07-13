A man has died following a two-vehicle collision in Innisfil Thursday afternoon.

The collision happened somewhere in the area of 20th Sideroad between Shore Acres Drive and 2nd Line at around 2:30 p.m., according to South Simcoe Police.

A 52-year-old male driver was pronounced at the scene, police said. Another driver was transported to the hospital.

There is no word on their condition.

The cause of the collision is unknown.

Police are asking anyone with information, including dash camera footage, to contact them at 705-436-2141, 905-775-3311 ext. #2029 or Crime Stoppers anonymously.