A 54-year-old man has been arrested after allegedly sexually assaulting two men in separate incidents near Marlee and Eglinton.

Toronto police say the first incident occurred in the early morning of Aug. 9.

A man allegedly invited a 28-year-old man into an apartment in the area of Marlee Avenue and Eglinton Avenue West and gave him an intoxicating substance.

Police say the victim became unconscious and was allegedly sexually assaulted.

Another incident was reported in the same area on Thursday morning.

Police allege that a man invited a 23-year-old man into an apartment and was also given an intoxicating substance, which rendered him unconscious.

He was then allegedly sexually assaulted.

Police announced on Saturday that the suspect, 54-year-old Kyle Johansen, was arrested and charged with two counts of sexual assault and two counts of overcome resistance to commission of offence.

Police say it is an ongoing investigation and asking anyone with information to contact them at 416-808-1300 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477).