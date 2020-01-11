57-year-old man in life-threatening condition after being hit by vehicle near Dufferin and St. Clair
Bryann Aguilar, CP24.com
Published Saturday, January 11, 2020 11:30PM EST
Last Updated Sunday, January 12, 2020 6:33PM EST
A 57-year-old man was critically injured after being hit by a driver near Corso Italia on Saturday evening.
It happened in the area of Glenholm Avenue and St. Clair Avenue West, east of Dufferin Street, just after 11 p.m.
Toronto police said the man was crossing St. Clair at Glenholm against a red light when he was struck by a 22-year-old male driver who was driving west on St. Clair on a green signal.
The man reportedly went through the front windshield, police said. When officers arrived, the victim was unresponsive.
He has been rushed to a trauma centre in life-threatening condition.
Investigators are asking anyone in the area who may have security or dash camera footage of the incident to contact them.