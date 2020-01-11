

Bryann Aguilar, CP24.com





A 57-year-old man was critically injured after being hit by a driver near Corso Italia on Saturday evening.

It happened in the area of Glenholm Avenue and St. Clair Avenue West, east of Dufferin Street, just after 11 p.m.

Toronto police said the man was crossing St. Clair at Glenholm against a red light when he was struck by a 22-year-old male driver who was driving west on St. Clair on a green signal.

The man reportedly went through the front windshield, police said. When officers arrived, the victim was unresponsive.

He has been rushed to a trauma centre in life-threatening condition.

Investigators are asking anyone in the area who may have security or dash camera footage of the incident to contact them.