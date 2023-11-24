A man has died following a two-vehicle collision in Clarington on Thursday, according to Durham police.

Police say the collision occurred on Thursday at approximately 2:05 p.m., at Regional Road 20 east of Woodley Road. The motorcycle was heading westbound on Regional Road 20 when it allegedly entered the eastbound lanes and struck a dump truck head-on.

The motorcyclist, age 57, sustained major injuries and was pronounced deceased at the scene. The driver of the dump truck remained at the scene and cooperated with the investigation.

Anyone with information or dash camera footage from this incident is asked to contact Durham police.