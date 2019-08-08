

Bryann Aguilar, CP24.com





A 57-year-old Toronto man has been charged after a fatal stabbing at a church city’s Hillcrest Village neighbourhood on Wednesday afternoon.

Toronto police were called around just after 3 p.m. at St. Matthews United Church on St. Clair Avenue West, near Rushton Road for reports of a stabbing.

It is alleged that a fight broke out between two men.

Police said one of the man grabbed a knife and stabbed the other man.

The victim was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries, where he was later pronounced dead.

He has been identified as 56-year-old Grenville Johnson of Toronto.

On Wednesday, police said they arrested and charged Glen McGregor with second degree murder.

Police said McGregor appeared in court on Thursday.

Sources told CP24 on Wednesday that the altercation was between a homeless man and an employee at a drop-in program in the building.

This is city's 36th homicide this year.

Investigators are asking anyone who may have information to contact them.