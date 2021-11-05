A 58-year-old man was killed in a collision near Uxbridge Friday morning, Durham police say.

The crash occurred on Regional Road 47 at Concession Road 2 just after 8 a.m.

Police say a white Dodge Journey travelling east collided with a westbound black Volkswagen Rabbit.

The driver of the Volkswagen was pronounced dead at the scene, police say. The driver of the other vehicle was transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The cause of the collision is unknown.

Roads in the area were closed for several hours as officers collected evidence.

Police are asking anyone with information to contact Det. Const. Kollard at 905-579-1520 ext. 5267 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.