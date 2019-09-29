

Bryann Aguilar, CP24.com





A 58-year-old man is dead after being struck by a vehicle in Etobicoke.

Emergency crews were called around 8:45 p.m. to the area of Kipling Avenue and Bethridge Road, just south of Rexdale Boulevard, for reports of a collision.

It is alleged that the victim was crossing Kipling Avenue, south of Bethridge Road when he was struck by a 52-year-old man who was driving a BMW travelling north.

Toronto paramedics said they have transported a man to a trauma centre in life-threatening condition via an emergency run.

Police said he was later pronounced dead in hospital.

The driver of the vehicle remained at the scene, police said.

The northbound lanes of Kipling Avenue from Belfield Road and Bethridge Road were blocked for investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.