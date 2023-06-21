York Regional Police (YRP) have charged a 58-year-old man in connection with an alleged sexual assault at a physiotherapy clinic in Markham last month.

On May 2, a victim reported being sexually assaulted during a session with the man at a clinic on New Delhi Drive. Police say the man was formerly registered as a massage therapist (RMT).

On Tuesday, Kurian Mathew was charged with one count of sexual assault.

“Mathew has provided services at clinics in Markham and Mississauga and in clients’ private residences. Investigators believe there are other victims who have not yet reported to police and are releasing his photo, encouraging them to come forward,” police said in a press release.

“YRP would like to encourage anyone who feels they may have been a victim of a sexual assault to come forward and report the incident to police. There is no statute of limitations for sexual offences and offenders can be prosecuted well after the date of the offence.”

Investigators are asking anyone with information to contact the YRP #5 District Criminal Investigations Bureau at 1-866-876-5423, ext. 7541, or Crime Stoppers anonymously.