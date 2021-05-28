A 58-year-old woman struck by a vehicle in downtown Toronto last week has died, police say.

On the morning of May 21, emergency crews responded to a collision in the area of Dundas Street East and Sherbourne Street.

Police said a female pedestrian was crossing the street when she was struck by a 23-year-old man driving a Volkswagen SUV.

The victim was transported to hospital in critical condition. In a news release issued Friday, police said the woman died in hospital on Thursday.

It is not known if any charges will be laid against the driver, but police said the investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 416-808-1900 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477).