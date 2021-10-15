A 59-year-old man was killed in a collision in Etobicoke Friday afternoon, Toronto police say.

Emergency crews were called to the intersection of Burnhamthorpe Road and Shaver Avenue North, west of Martin Grove Road, around noon for a crash.

Police said a gold Pontiac Montana van and a black sedan were travelling west at a high rate of speed when the van collided with a black Honda CRV that was entering the intersection.

The driver of the Honda CRV, a 59-year-old man, was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

The driver of the van was transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police said they are searching for the driver of the black sedan who “slowed down” after the collision before fleeing the area.

Police are asking anyone with information to contact the Traffic Services Unit at 416-808-1900 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477).