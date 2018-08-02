

Chris Fox And Chris Herhalt, CP24.com





Police from across the GTA have arrested six people and seized more than $5 million worth of cocaine, heroin and ecstasy in a months-long investigation they called “Project Switch.”

Toronto police Staff Supt. Myron Demkiw said investigators started the probe in February, culminating in the arrests of four people in June and another two in mid-July.

Drug Insp. Steve Watts says the suspects used tractor trailers and at least two cars with custom “trap” compartments built inside to sneak large amounts of drugs across U.S. border crossings.

As a result of searches in Holland Landing, Vaughan, Mississauga and Toronto, $4.1 million worth of cocaine, $1.3 million worth of heroin, $288,000 worth of cash, nine vehicles and a house worth $1.3 million were seized by police.

A number of rifles, shotguns and handguns legally owned by one of the seven suspects were also seized. A total of 25 guns and two crossbows were seized by police.

Watts said one of the firearms was found in close proximity to a large quantity of drugs, prompting police to seize the guns despite their legal status.

“Was this to go duck hunting or was this to protect the (drug) product,” Watts said of a shotgun that was on display at Toronto police headquarters on Thursday.

The six charged as a result of the investigation, five men and one woman, are each scheduled to appear in court at Old City Hall over the next two months.

A seventh suspect, identified as 34-year-old Joevannie Peart, is wanted in connection with the investigation.

He is a former professional soccer player from Mississauga who played in Hungary, the United States and Vietnam.

Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to call police at 416-808-2500.