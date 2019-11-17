

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





Six people, including three teens, are facing charges after a Glock 9 mm semi-automatic rifle was seized from a home in the city’s Oakwood-Vaughan neighbourhood.

Police say a search warrant was carried out at a residence in the area of Rogers Road and Oakwood Avenue at around 5:30 p.m. on Friday.

During the search, police say a JR Carbine Glock 9 mm semi-automatic rifle and 24 rounds of ammunition were seized.

Six people were subsequently arrested and charged.

Police say Toronto residents Howard Moore, 42, Maria Moore, 41, and Sharjeel Khan, 18, have been charged with unauthorized possession of a firearm, possession of a firearm knowing its possession is unauthorized, and possession of a firearm obtained by crime.

Three teenage boys also face the same charges.

Investigators are asking anyone with additional information about the case to contact police or Crime Stoppers anonymously.