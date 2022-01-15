Six children, including an infant, are in hospital after a two-alarm fire in Mississauga on Saturday morning, according to Peel paramedics.

At around 10:45 a.m., fire crews responded to a blaze at a semi-detached house on Starfield Crescent in the area of Winston Churchill Boulevard and Britannia Road.

Peel paramedics say seven patients were assessed at the scene and six children were transported to hospital, including an infant.

All injuries are considered non-life threatening, paramedics say.

Peel police say fire crews are engaging in a defensive strategy.

The cause of the fire is unknown.

Starfield Road at Windwood Drive is closed as crews work to knock down the fire.