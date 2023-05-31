Six people have been charged, including a 15-year-old boy, in connection with an undercover investigation into internet child exploitation, Toronto police say.

Between May 8 and May 19, officers conducted an undercover investigation called “Last Byte.”

Although the investigation is ongoing, police say a number of people have been charged to date.

Seven search warrants have been carried out since the launch of the investigation and during the execution of one of those warrants, a Toronto police spokesperson said, “measures were taken to protect (a) child from harm/ potential harm.”

All six people who have been charged are residents of the city of Toronto, according to police.

Pawel Sitko, 38, Christopher Moss, 44, Anerurin Owen, 48, and Patrick Funa, 31, have been charged with both accessing child pornography and possession of child pornography.

Matthew Jones, 41, was charged with one count of possession of child pornography.

Police say a 15-year-old boy, who cannot be identified under the provisions of the Youth Criminal Justice Act, was also charged.

He faces one count of making available child pornography, possession of child pornography, and accessing child pornography.

Police say they anticipate further arrests will be made.