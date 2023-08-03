Six people have been injured following a hit-and-run in Brampton Thursday night, paramedics said.

Peel police said the collision happened in the area of Airport Road and Clark Boulevard just before 7:30 p.m.

According to police, two or three vehicles were involved in the crash, though police said one driver failed to remain at the scene.

Paramedics confirmed to CTV News Toronto a total of six people have been injured, including two "pediatric patients" rushed to SickKids hospital with critical to life-threatening injuries.

One woman is in critical condition, one man is in serious condition and two additional men are suffering minor injuries, paramedics said.

Paramedics also confirmed a dog died as a result from the accident. No other details about the victims could be provided at this time.

The cause of the collision is unknown.

Police advised drivers in the area to make alternate arrangements as the area will be closed for an undisclosed period of time.