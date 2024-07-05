A six-year-old child is in hospital with serious injuries following a collision in Milton Friday afternoon.

Halton Regional Police said a Tesla and a Ram pickup truck collided in the area of Regional Road 25 and Whitlock Avenue shortly after 3:30 p.m.

The child was a passenger in the Tesla, police said. There is no immediate word on the child’s condition.

No other injuries were reported. The cause of the collision is unknown.

Police are asking anyone with information to contact them at 905-825-4747 ext. 5065.