60-year-old cyclist critically injured in collision in Uxbridge
Police are investigating after a cyclist and a vehicle collided in Uxbridge. (CTV News)
Share:
Published Saturday, May 22, 2021 3:45PM EDT
A 60-year-old man is in critical condition after a collision in Uxbridge Saturday morning.
Emergency crews were called to the area of Regional Highway 47 and Old Stouffville Road just before noon.
Durham Regional Police said a cyclist was struck by a vehicle.
The victim was airlifted to hospital with life-threatening injuries.