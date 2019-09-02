60-year-old man in critical condition after two-vehicle collision in Burlington
Halton police are investigating a collision in Burlington that seriously injured one person. (Twitter/Halton Police)
Bryann Aguilar, CP24.com
Published Monday, September 2, 2019 8:35PM EDT
Last Updated Monday, September 2, 2019 11:21PM EDT
A 60-year-old Burlington man is in critical condition after a two-vehicle collision in Burlington.
Emergency crews were called around 6:30 p.m. on Plains Road and Cedarwood Place for reports of a crash involving a SUV and a motorcycle.
Halton police said preliminary information suggests that a 46-year-old woman driving a Honda Pilot SUV attempted to turn left from eastbound Plains Road East to Cedarwood Place in the path of a motorcycle travelling west.
Police said the motorcyclist was taken to a Hamilton hospital, where he remains in critical condition.
"Due to the severity of the injuries the Collision Reconstruction Unit has taken carriage of the investigation," police said in a statement.
Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.