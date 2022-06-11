A man is dead after a multi-vehicle collision in Hamilton on Saturday evening.

Hamilton police said it happened on York Boulevard near the on-ramp to westbound Highway 403 around 7:30 p.m.

According to police, a 61-year-old man was driving a 2003 Nissan sedan southbound on York Boulevard past the high-level bridge when, for unknown reasons, he entered the northbound lanes, striking a 2008 Jeep Liberty operated by a 30-year-old man.

Police said the Jeep then spun counter-clockwise and collided with a 2022 Mercedes Benz, which was driven by a 27-year-old American man.

The driver of the Nissan was extricated by fire crews and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police said Hamilton paramedics assessed the driver of the Jeep and four occupants of the Mercedes.

Two female passengers from the Mercedes were transported to the hospital with minor injuries, police said.

The cause of the collision is unknown.

Police said impairment and speed “have not yet been ruled out as factors.”

The collision resulted in roads being closed for six hours for the investigation.

Sunday’s crash is Hamilton’s 13th traffic fatality of the year.

Police are asking anyone with information that could help in their investigation to call the collision reconstruction unit investigators at 905-546-4755 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.