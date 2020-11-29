York Region Public Health says 62 confirmed cases of COVID-19 have been linked to an outbreak at a window manufacturing and installation facility in Vaughan.

In a public notice posted on Sunday, public health officials said they were notified of the first case at State Window Corporation located on Hunter’s Valley Road, just east of Highway 50, on Nov. 10.

Since then, 61 other cases have been identified, prompting York Region Public Health to declare an outbreak on Nov. 20.

“York Region Public Health continues to investigate this workplace outbreak and conduct case management and contact tracing. As the workplace is not open to the general public, the risk is considered low to York Region residents,” officials said.

Also, there are five probable cases and one case under investigation.

Of the 62 individuals, 28 are from Peel Region, 22 are from Toronto, seven are from York Region, and five are from Simcoe-Muskoka.

“Public Health conducted an on-site inspection and continues to work with the employer to identify additional cases and identify close contacts associated with the confirmed cases,” officials said.

York Region said this is the second outbreak at the facility. A total of 17 cases were reported during the initial outbreak that was declared on May 17 and lasted until July 6.

York Region said the outbreak is showing signs of improvement after prevention measures were taken.

The employer has also taken some actions, York Region said. They include providing face shields, hand sanitizers and disinfecting wipes to workers, increasing monitoring of adherence to physical distancing, clearing of lunchroom tables after every use, and introducing multi-lingual screeners to address language barriers.