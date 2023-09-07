A 63-year-old man is facing assault and weapons charges after allegedly tasing a cyclist repeatedly during an altercation in Guelph on Wednesday night.

Police say that at around 10:20 p.m., officers were called to the intersection of Woolwich Street and London Road following reports of an altercation between a man and a cyclist.

“[The] investigation revealed a male was walking when he got in an argument with a cyclist,” Guelph police said in a press release. “The male pulled out a conducted energy weapon and repeatedly assaulted the cyclist with it.”

The cyclist fought back, police say, causing injuries to the man, who was transported to hospital for treatment. Police didn’t provide any further details about the injuries suffered by either individual.

The man, from Guelph, has been charged with assault with a weapon, carrying a concealed weapon, possessing a weapon for a dangerous purpose and unauthorized possession of a weapon. He is scheduled to appear in court next month.