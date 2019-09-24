

Bryann Aguilar, CP24.com





A 63-year-old man has been critically injured after his vehicle was struck by flying concrete on the QEW in Niagara Falls.

Ontario Provincial Police said a trailer truck loaded with overnight construction equipment was “too high” and struck a bridge on the Toronto-bound QEW near Highway 420.

Sgt. Kerry Schmidt said it caused concrete to fly and hit a passing vehicle. Images from the scene show the vehicle’s windshield was heavily damaged.

Schmidt said the driver of the vehicle was taken to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries. He said the victim would be airlifted to a trauma centre.

Engineers from the Ministry of Transportation have also been called to inspect the bridge, Schmidt said.

No word on charges

Police have closed the ramp to Highway 420 for investigation.