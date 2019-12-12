

Bryann Aguilar, CP24.com





Toronto police are investigating after a victim of a shooting was found in the downtown area on Thursday night.

The victim was located suffering from a gunshot wound in the area of Yonge Street and Wellesley Street just before 10 p.m.

A 64-year-old man was taken to a trauma centre in serious condition.

Speaking to reporters at the scene, Duty Insp. Jim Gotell said the shooting happened on Chester Hill Road and Broadview Avenue, north of Danforth Avenue.

Police were called to the area for reports of the sound of gunshots. When officers arrived, they did not locate any victims but found evidence of a shooting.

“From what we’ve learned at (the downtown) scene, we believe that’s where the event took place,” Gotell said.

He said the victim was driven by another person who called 911 to report that the man had been shot.

They stopped near Holland Orthopedic Sunnybrook on Wellesley Street after an ambulance was dispatched, Gotell said.

No suspect information has been released.

Police reported that a silver or white car was seen fleeing at high speed, and a group of males were seen running where the shooting occurred.

“We’re beginning our preliminary investigation into what happened here this evening,” said Gotell.

Police are appealing for witnesses to contact them.