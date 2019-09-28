

Bryann Aguilar, CP24.com





A 67-year-old man who was in life-threatening condition following a two-vehicle collision in Scarborough has died in hospital, Toronto police say.

Toronto police said a car and an SUV collided in the area of Kennedy Road and St. Clair Avenue East.

It is alleged that the man, who driving a Honda travelling north on Kennedy Road, stopped for a red light at St. Clair East.

"For an unknown reason, the vehicle accelerated through the red light and was struck by a Toyota heading westbound on St. Clair Avenue East," police said.

When emergency crews arrived, one person was found without vital signs, Toronto paramedics said.

Paramedics performed life-saving measures and were able to resuscitate the man.

He was rushed to a hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.

Police said the occupants of the Toyota, which includes one child, was taken to a hospital with minor injuries.

Anyone with information is being asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.