A 67-year-old woman is dead after she was hit by a cement truck in the city's Distillery District Wednesday afternoon, Toronto police say.

The collision happened near Cherry Street and Mill Street at around 12:41 p.m.

Police said a 64-year-old man was driving a 2001 Mack Cement Truck eastbound on Mill Street when he made a right turn, striking a female pedestrian who was crossing Cherry Street.

The victim suffered serious injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene.

The truck involved in the incident remained at the scene.

Members of the Traffic Services Unit are investigating the collision.

"For our drivers, please make sure that you're paying attention when turning, especially in areas that there's some construction…and with sunlight as bright as it is today, it can cause glare," Insp. Paul Rinkoff said.

"And that forms part of the investigation for traffic services."

The roads in the area were closed while police investigate the incident.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers anonymously.