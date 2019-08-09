

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





A 69-year-old woman was struck and killed by a vehicle in Willowdale on Friday morning.

Toronto police said the victim was walking along the sidewalk on the south side of Finch Avenue East, just west of Doris Avenue just before 10 a.m.

A 35-year-old man was driving a Hyundai Santa Fe eastbound along Finch Avenue East when for unknown reasons he mounted the curb, struck a signpost then the victim then a light pole, police said.

The woman was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police said the driver of a silver SUV involved remained at the scene.

The eastbound lanes of Finch Avenue was blocked at Doris Avenue due to the collision.

Police are asking anyone with information to contact them or Crime Stoppers.