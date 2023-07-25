Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s cabinet is going to look almost completely different after a major shuffle tomorrow, CTV News has learned.

Seven ministers are now confirmed to be leaving cabinet, while all but four could be handed different portfolios, according to a senior government source.

CTV News has confirmed that Public Safety Minister Marco Mendicino, Justice Minister David Lametti, and Treasury Board President Mona Fortier will all be leaving cabinet, bringing the total number of departing ministers to seven.

Transport Minister Omar Alghabra, Fisheries and Oceans Minister Joyce Murray, Public Services and Procurement Minister Helen Jaczek, and Mental Health and Addictions Minister Carolyn Bennett all previously announced they’d be leaving federal politics, and won’t be returning as cabinet members as a result.

The four ministers confirmed to be holding on to their current titles are Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland, Minister of Innovation, Science and Industry Francois-Philippe Champagne, Foreign Affairs Minister Melanie Joly, and Environment and Climate Change Minister Steven Guilbeault.

But senior sources tell CTV News that most if not all other ministers are expected to be shuffled around.

Defence Minister Anita Anand is one of the ministers CTV News has learned will be getting a new gig, moving into an economic-focused portfolio.

With files from CTV News’ Rachel Aiello.