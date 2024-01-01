Seven people were charged with impaired driving on New Year’s Eve in Toronto, according to police.

Ontario Provincial Police said their Toronto officers responded to several collisions overnight.

Few details about the incidents have been released, although photographs posted to social media show one vehicle flipped on its top in the middle of what appears to be a major roadway.

Two other photographs show vehicles being towed.

Police said that seven drivers were arrested and charged with impaired operation of a vehicle. Their vehicles were impounded and licenses suspended.

In a final message, OPP issued a warning that said, “don’t drink and drive.”

OPP had previously said their officers would be out doing ride checks across the province and urged drivers to drink responsibly.