7 people injured in 3-vehicle crash in Brampton: paramedics
Peel Paramedics ambulance. (Courtesy: Peel Paramedics)
Published Monday, February 5, 2024 7:17PM EST
Seven people have been taken to hospital following a three-vehicle collision in Brampton on Monday evening, paramedics say.
Police say the incident happened at Sandalwood Parkway and Van Kirk Drive just after 5 p.m.
The injuries of the seven victims, one of whom is a child, range in severity from minor to moderate, paramedics confirmed. None are considered life-threatening, they said.
The intersection of Sandalwood and Van Kirk is currently closed for the ongoing investigation. Drivers are being asked to consider alternate routes.
More to come…