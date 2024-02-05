Seven people have been taken to hospital following a three-vehicle collision in Brampton on Monday evening, paramedics say.

Police say the incident happened at Sandalwood Parkway and Van Kirk Drive just after 5 p.m.

The injuries of the seven victims, one of whom is a child, range in severity from minor to moderate, paramedics confirmed. None are considered life-threatening, they said.

The intersection of Sandalwood and Van Kirk is currently closed for the ongoing investigation. Drivers are being asked to consider alternate routes.

