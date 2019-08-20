

Bryann Aguilar, CP24.com





A seven-year-old boy who is on the autism spectrum was returned safely to his family after wandering to a Whitby gas station on Tuesday morning.

Police said an employee at the Ultramar gas station on Dundas Street West and Jeffery Street heard a child crying around 3:30 a.m.

"The employee observed a small, male child near a gas pump wearing only a sweater and shoes," policesaid in a statement.

Police said the child was trying to get into a car being fueled when the employee took him inside the store and called the police.

"Officers attended and tried to communicate with the child, who was in good health but non-verbal," police said.

An officer bought the child some juice and took him to hospital as a precaution, police said.

Child services also attended the hospital to assist.

Just before 7 a.m., police said they found the mother of the boy, who had been searching the neighbourhood for her son.

"(We're) not sure how long Mom had been looking, but we ran into her outside while officers were in the area searching," police told CP24.

The mother informed police that the child was able to leave their home by climbing onto a chair to open the door despite it being double-locked.

Police said they would not say how far the gas station was from the boy's home.

No charges are expected at this time, police confirmed.