A driver struck a seven-year-old girl in midtown Toronto Thursday afternoon and fled the scene, police say.

Emergency crews were called near Maurice Coby Public School and Community Centre, in the area of Bayview and Davisville avenues, at 3:20 p.m.

Police say the girl suffered a leg injury and was transported to hospital.

The driver of the vehicle initially stopped but later left the area, police say.

Police say, according to witnesses, the vehicle is a red-coloured hatchback, possibly a Ford Focus. The driver is described white woman between the ages of 60 and 70 with short white hair.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Traffic Services at 416-808-1900.