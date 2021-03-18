A seven-year-old girl suffered a broken leg after being struck by a vehicle in midtown Toronto Thursday afternoon.

Emergency crews were called near Maurice Coby Public School and Community Centre, in the area of Bayview and Davisville avenues, at 3:20 p.m.

Police say the girl was taken to hospital and was diagnosed with a broken leg.

The driver stopped and spoke with the girl and her mother before leaving the area, police say.

After releasing descriptions of the driver and the vehicle, police say they have identified the driver and located the vehicle.

The investigation is ongoing and anyone with information is asked to contact Traffic Services at 416-808-1900.