70-year-old man seriously injured following west end collision
Toronto police cruisers are seen in this file photo. (Simon Sheehan/CP24)
Published Saturday, May 13, 2023 2:48PM EDT
A cyclist in his 70s has been seriously injured following a collision with a vehicle in Toronto’s west end.
Police said the collision happened just before 2:20 p.m. near the intersection of Berry Road and Stephen Drive.
The cyclist was taken to hospital with serious injuries.
Roads are closed on the area while investigators are on scene.