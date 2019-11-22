72-year-old woman critically injured after a two-vehicle collision in Halton Hills
Bryann Aguilar, CP24.com
Published Friday, November 22, 2019 5:19PM EST
A 72-year-old woman suffered life-threatening injuries after a two-vehicle collision in Halton Hills on Friday.
Halton police were called to the intersection of Regional Road 25 and 15 Side Road just after 10:10 a.m. for reports of a crash.
Police said the woman, who was driving an SUV, entered the intersection when she was struck by a flatbed truck driven by a 57-year-old Brampton man.
The woman, who is from Markham, was taken to Hamilton General Hospital with life-threatening injuries, police said.
The cause of the crash is unknown.
The Collision Reconstruction Unit is investigating the crash.