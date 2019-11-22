

Bryann Aguilar, CP24.com





A 72-year-old woman suffered life-threatening injuries after a two-vehicle collision in Halton Hills on Friday.

Halton police were called to the intersection of Regional Road 25 and 15 Side Road just after 10:10 a.m. for reports of a crash.

Police said the woman, who was driving an SUV, entered the intersection when she was struck by a flatbed truck driven by a 57-year-old Brampton man.

The woman, who is from Markham, was taken to Hamilton General Hospital with life-threatening injuries, police said.

The cause of the crash is unknown.

The Collision Reconstruction Unit is investigating the crash.