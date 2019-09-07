

Bryann Aguilar, CP24.com





A 73-year-old man has been arrested after an alleged sexual assault involving a minor in Mississauga last month.

It is alleged that on Aug. 27, a person under the age of 16 was in a store in the area of Creditview Road and Eglinton Avenue West, when he was sexually assaulted by the suspect.

Peel police said the victim did not suffer any injuries.

On Thursday, based on information police received from the community, Naeem Khan from Mississauga was arrested.

Khan has been charged with two counts of sexual assault, two counts of sexual interference, and criminal harassment.

Police said Khan appeared at a Brampton court on Friday.

"Investigators believe there may be additional victims. Anyone that has had contact with Naeem Khan and believes they have been the victim of a criminal offence, are asked to contact officers from the Special Victims Unit," said police in a statement.

Anyone with information is asked to call investigators at the Special Victim’s Unit or Crime Stoppers.