

The Canadian Press





NIAGARA-ON-THE-LAKE, Ont. -- A 74-year-old man has been charged in the death of a 94-year-old woman in southwestern Ontario.

Niagara Regional police say the victim, Verna Traina, was assaulted at a care facility in Niagara-on-the-Lake on Aug. 9.

She was taken to a local hospital but died of her injuries on Aug. 20.

Police say they charged another resident of the long-term care home on Monday after consulting with the Crown attorney.

Robert Stroeh has been charged with manslaughter.

Police say he was released on bail and is scheduled to return to a court in St. Catharines, Ont., on Nov. 26.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 4, 2019.