74-year-old man dead after crash near Burlington
A 74-year-old man is dead following a crash near Burlington Saturday morning. (Twitter: @OPP_HSD)
Share:
Published Saturday, April 30, 2022 1:33PM EDT
A 74-year-old man is dead following a collision near Burlington Saturday morning.
Ontario Provincial Police responded to a single-vehicle collision at the Highway 403 westbound ramp to Highway 6 South at around 11 a.m.
The vehicle appears to have rolled over into a ditch.
A 74-year-old man from Brantford was found deceased at the scene, police said.
Investigators are looking into the possibility of a medical episode that caused the crash.
The ramp to Highway 6 South is expected to be closed for several hours as police investigate.