

Bryann Aguilar, CP24.com





A woman is dead and a man in critical condition after a multi-vehicle collision in Markham.

Emergency crews were called just after 4 p.m. in the area of Ninth Line and Highway 7 for reports of a collision.

York Regional Police said five vehicles were involved.

When officers arrived, they found four people suffering from injuries and three who were not injured, police said.

A 75-year-old woman, who was the passenger in a grey Honda Civic, suffered life-threatening injuries and was transported to a hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

Police said the driver of that car also suffered life-threatening injuries. He reamins in hospital.

The remaining people were treated for minor injuries.

Investigators are are asking for any witnesses who have not yet spoken to police or who may have dashcam footage of the collision to come forward.