A 78-year-old man is dead after a three-vehicle collision in Ajax Thursday morning.

Durham Regional Police were called to the intersection of Harwood Avenue South and Achilles Road shortly after 10:30 a.m. for a serious crash.

Police said a westbound grey Chevrolet Cobalt was T-boned by a northbound grey Jeep Rubicon.

The Cobalt then struck a delivery van that was stopped west of the intersection, police said.

An ambulance that was travelling at the intersection at the time provided immediate assistance to the driver of the Cobalt.

He was transported to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Police said the driver of the Rubicon and the van did not sustain physical injuries.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Traffic Services or Durham Regional Crime Stoppers.