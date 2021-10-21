A male pedestrian was hit by the driver of a vehicle in Mississauga Thursday night and sustained life-altering injuries, Peel police say.

The collision happened at the intersection of Derry Road West and Danton Promenade, west of Winston Churchill Boulevard, around 7 p.m.

Police say the pedestrian, a 78-year-old man, was transported to a trauma centre in life-threatening condition.

The driver of the vehicle remained at the scene, police say.

The Major Collision Bureau is investigating the collision. Police are asking anyone with information to contact them or Crime Stoppers anonymously.