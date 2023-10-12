The Thanksgiving weekend was a deadly one in Ontario, with five people losing their life on the province’s roads and waterways.

As part of their ongoing effort to stop this “tragic and preventable” loss of life, Ontario Provincial Police joined Canadian policing partners for a traffic enforcement initiative over the long weekend.

Almost 8,000 charges were laid during the campaign called Operation Impact, which was led by the Canadian Association of Chiefs of Police in support of Canada’s Road Safety Strategy 2025 and ran from Oct. 6 to 9.

Speeding was the most the most common infraction with a total of 4,829 charges laid for driving too past. Another 86 others were laid for stunt driving/racing.

Police fined 283 drivers, and in some cases passengers, for seatbelt offences.

They also laid 131 impaired driving and 60 distracted driving charges.

“Motorists are reminded that traffic laws are designed to prevent collisions, injuries and fatalities and that they are only effective if drivers comply with them,” the OPP said in a news release.