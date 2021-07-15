At least eight people have been injured, four seriously, after a tornado ripped through a Barrie neighbourhood on Thursday afternoon, uprooting trees, destroying homes, and flipping over at least one vehicle.

The storm touched down in the Prince William Way and Mapleview Drive area of southeast Barrie at around at around 2:40 p.m., shortly after Environment Canada first issued a tornado warning for a wide swath of the region.

Simcoe County paramedics told CP24 that at least eight people were hurt, with four of them sustaining injuries considered serious.

Peter Leon, who is a spokesperson for Barrie Police, says that the damage from the storm appears to be “catastrophic” and not unlike what you might encounter in a “war zone.”

He said that police are already aware of multiple injuries as a result of the storm and are now going door-to-door in the area with other emergency personnel to ensure that there are no other injured or trapped parties.

Ontario Provincial Police have also responded and currently have a “significant presence” in the area, Leon said.

“We do have officers that are making their way through the neighborhoods and I can say that from what we have seen as far as pictures, and first hand accounts from members of the Barrie Police Service the damage is catastrophic, it is significant and it is major,” Leon told reporters during a hastily-called briefing. “We're asking people if you do not reside in this area, please refrain from entering into the area. Your safety and the safety of others is at risk.”

Leon said that there are numerous homes that have sustained “major damage” as a result of the storm, including some that have partially collapsed. He said emergency personally are also dealing with gas lines that have been impacted and light standards that have been toppled. .

CP24 Meteorologist Chris Potter, who lives in the area, said that the storm appeared to be on the ground for about 10 to 15 minutes and left an approximately two-kilometre path of destruction its wake.

He said that there are literally “hundreds” of uprooted trees and some homes that appear to be "completely destroyed"

Video footage shared on social media also showed several appliances on the ground outside of a home missing its entire roof. In the video, the homeowner can be heard remarking that the "jeep is gone."

“I literally just started my shift at 2:30 p.m., turned on the computer, turned on the radar and noticed some pretty intense thunderstorms in our vicinity. We lost power almost a minute later and I went outside and saw massive debris field coming towards my house and my neighborhood is absolutely destroyed, devastated,” Potter said. “There's so many houses in this area that have at least minor damage, but there's almost more with extensive damage.”

Tornado warning was issued minutes ahead of storm touching down

Environment Canada first issued a tornado warning for all of Central Ontario at 2:38 p.m., warning residents in Innisfil, New Tecumseth, Angus, Orillia, Lagoon City, Washago, Barrie, Collingwood and Hillsdale to “take cover immediately” if threatening weather approaches.

But within minutes the possible tornado had touched down in the Barrie area and there were widespread reports of damage.

Steven Flisfeder, who is a meteorologist with Environment Canada, said that the weather agency did issue a severe thunderstorm for the area earlier in the day that warned that the conditions were favourable for the development of a tornado but he said that by the time it became clear that a tornado was actually forming there was unfortunately “very little time” to warn residents.

“The heat and humidity and the low levels are kind of the building blocks, the fuel for the storms to form and then with a trigger like a cold front, lifting that air mass into the air and making it produce as much a storm as it can that that's what we're seeing today with these storms,” he said. “We see storms every summer. Storms like this are fairly frequent. But you never know when exactly it's going to happen or where it's going to happen. You just see the ingredients coming together and hope you're not in its path.”

Flisfeder said that Environment Canada will have to send a survey team to Barrie to confirm that the storm was in fact a tornado but he said that based on the images that he has seen that is “very likely” the case.

Potter, CP24’s meteorologist, said that he got his family to go into the basement upon relizing what was happening. He said that while he couldn’t actually see the funnel cloud himself from his vantage point, he could see “strong rotation" as the storm whipped up debris.

“Strong gusting winds, a downburst, a microburst, that doesn’t cause this kind of damage. This is a track and you can clearly see where this tornado actually tracked,” he told CP24. “It is a fairly large neighbourhood and one side of it was completely untouched while the other was complete devastation. There is no question, ask anyone else in Barrie, this was a tornado."

[IN PHOTOS: Suspected Tornado Hits Barrie]

Alectra says about 3,800 customers are currently without power in the Barrie area following the storm.

Meanwhile, GO Transit has closed its Barrie South station for the time being due to the storm.

In a message posted to Twitter on Thursday afternoon, Premier Doug Ford said that his thoughts are with everyone in Barrie and Innisfil that have been affected by the severe weather.

"Please stay safe everyone," he said.

A number of officials, including Barrie Mayor Jeff Lehman, Barrie Fire Chief Cory Mainprize, and Barrie Police Chief Kimberley Greenwood, will hold a briefing at 7:30 p.m. to provide an update on the damage caused by the storm.