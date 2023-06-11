Toronto Fire Services (TFS) will honouring firefighters who died in the line of duty today at its annual Fallen Firefighter Memorial.

This year's ceremony of remembrance is set to get underway at 11 a.m. at TFS’ Station 334, 339 Queens Quay W. Participants will be gathering at the "Last Alarm" memorial sculpture.

Deputy Mayor Jennifer McKelvie, Fire Chief Matthew Pegg, TFS members, representatives of the Toronto Professional Fire Fighters Association and other related associations, and family members are expected to speak and lay wreaths during the service.

Since 1848, 327 firefighters have died in the line of duty in Toronto, either by illness or an incident during firefighting duties.

This year, eight names will be added (with dates of death) to the Memorial Honour Roll:

- Captain Douglas James Lynn, died on May 15, 2012

- Captain William (Bill) J. Wainwright, died on October 20, 2020

- Firefighter Ralph C. Sparks, died on June 20, 2021

- Firefighter Jason Pal, died on June 10, 2022

- Firefighter Thomas Emmett Todd, died on July 14, 2022

- Captain Bradley Ronald Andrews, died on August 16, 2022

- Captain Norman C. Sinclair, died on October 15, 2022

- District Chief Christian L. Cauchon, died on November 18, 2022