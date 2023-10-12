An 80-year-old driver has been critically injured in a collision on a highway in Hamilton, police say.

The crash happened on Highway 6 between Concession 5 and Parkside Drive on Thursday afternoon.

Ontario Provincial Police say a southbound vehicle, for unknown reasons, crossed to the northbound lanes and struck two other vehicles.

The driver of the southbound vehicle was transported to the hospital with life-threatening injuries, police say.

Three other people were taken to hospital with minor injuries. The cause of the collision is unknown.

Police closed the highway for several hours while they investigated.