

Bryann Aguilar, CP24.com





An 80-year-old woman has died in hospital after a three-vehicle collision in Vaughan Thursday afternoon.

Emergency crews were called to the area of Weston and Rutherford roads just before 1:30 p.m. for reports of a crash.

York Region paramedics said they transported at least four people to a local hospital.

Police said the woman, who is a resident of Vaughan and a passenger in one of the vehicles, was pronounced dead in hospital. The three other victims suffered minor injuries.

The number of vehicles involved in the collision is unknown at this time.

The cause of the crash has not been determined.

Police have closed all lanes of Rutherford Road between Weston Road and Highway 400 for the investigation.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact police.