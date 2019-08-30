

Bryann Aguilar, CP24.com





About 800 Toronto Hydro customers are starting their long weekend in the dark following a power outage that is expected to last until midnight.

The electric utility company says affected areas include St. Clair West south to Bloor Street and Dufferin Street east to Bathurst Street.

Hydro says the outage is caused by a defective underground equipment.

The repair will take time as crews face complex and time-consuming underground repairs, hydro says.

Customers should expect to have their power back around midnight.