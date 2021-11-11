The Ministry of Education is reporting 81 new cases of COVID-19 at schools across Ontario’s publicly-funded school boards as the number of active school-related infections declines slightly in the province.

Today’s case count is lower than the tally reported on Wednesday (119) and slightly lower than the 86 new infections confirmed last Thursday.

The number of active school-related cases now stands at 974, down from 999 yesterday but up from 959 one week ago.

The latest data indicates that there are now 501 schools in the province with at least one active COVID-19 infection, unchanged from the number reported last Wednesday.

Two schools are currently closed in the province due to COVID-19 outbreaks, one in Schomberg, Ont. and another in Scarborough.

Since the beginning of the school year there have been 5,429 confirmed school-related cases of COVID-19.

Over the past two weeks, the province has seen an uptick in COVID-19 cases in the community, with 642 new infections confirmed in the province today.

In an effort to curb transmission, the province halted its plan to lift all capacity restrictions in higher-risk settings, including strip clubs and food and beverage establishments with dancing facilities.

Health Canada has not yet approved a COVID-19 vaccine for children aged 5-11 but Pfizer’s application for pediatric doses is currently under review.

On Wednesday, the City of Toronto released more details of its plan to inoculate that age cohort and identified 30 neighbourhoods that will host school-based clinics during the initial rollout.