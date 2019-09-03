

Bryann Aguilar, CP24.com





An 88-year-old woman is dead after she was allegedly attacked with a weapon in a home in Mississauga.

Emergency crews were called in a residence on Shelby Crescent and Willowbank Trail around 6:15 p.m. for reports of an assault.

Peel paramedics rushed the victim to a hospital with life-threatening injuries. She was later pronounced dead.

The incident is Peel Region's 17th homicide.

Const. Akhil Mooken told reporters that the victim suffered blunt force trauma.

A 52-year-old man has surrendered to the police, Mooken said. The victim and the suspect are known to each other.

Mooken said they are not looking for other suspects.

"We do believe this to be an isolated and targeted incident," said Mooken.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.