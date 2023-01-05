9 Ontario bankers win big in September lottery draw
Nine bankers from across the GTA won big in a September lottery draw. (OLG)
Published Thursday, January 5, 2023 1:00PM EST
A group of nine bankers from across the Greater Toronto Area have won big after a September lottery draw.
According to a news release issued Thursday by the Ontario Lottery and Gaming Commission, the group won $73,463.40 in total.
The ticket was purchased at a Petro Canada gas station on Financial Drive in Brampton.
The group play the lottery weekly and Agustin Magno from Brampton told the OLG his co-players didn’t believe him when he said they had won.
"I messaged the group chat and they thought it was a joke," Magno said.
After learning the winning ticket was real, other group members called it “life changing” and a “nice bonus.”
The group members’ plans for the winnings vary, with some paying bills and others using it to purchase Christmas presents.